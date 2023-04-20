A 16-year-old was fatally shot in the head on Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section, according to police.

16-year-old shot twice in head in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old was fatally shot in the head on Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened at about 10:30 a.m. on the 5300 block of Grays Avenue.

The teen male was shot two times in the head, police said. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately made available.

