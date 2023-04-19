WATCH LIVE

Teen shot outside North Philadelphia recreation center

It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire or if any arrests were made.

By 6abc Digital Staff
Wednesday, April 19, 2023 9:00PM
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting outside a recreation center on Wednesday afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting outside a recreation center on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. near 9th and Jefferson streets at the Dendy Recreation Center.

Police tell Action News the victim is a male teenager, possibly 15 years old.

He was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police cordoned off parts of the rec center.

It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire or if any arrests were made.

The shooting comes just a week after the city announced it would be installing more cameras around rec centers to deter crime.

