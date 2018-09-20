EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4286965" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police: Teen wanted for sex assault on 13-year-old in Northeast Philadelphia: Vernon Odom reports on Action News at 4 p.m., September 19, 2018

Police are searching for a 17-year-old boy wanted for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Northeast Philadelphia.Investigators said he struck around noon on September 6 in the 13000 of Cardella Place in Somerton.According to police, he grabbed the 13-year-old girl who had just exited a school bus near Bustleton Avenue and Byberry Road following early dismissal because of the heat that day."He approached her from behind, grabs her around the mouth and tells her he'll kill her if she does not cooperate," said Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew. "He then forces her into a gated residential yard where he sexually assaulted her."The suspect is described as a black male, 17-years-old, 6', 155 to 165 pounds, slim build, crooked nose, and short black hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt with orange writing on the front, and grey sweatpants at the time of the incident.Police said there is no pattern of assaults in this section of the Northeast, but neighbors are on guard."I wouldn't let any of your kids outside," said one neighbor. "I don't want to be out here either. I'm not going to go out walking around until this person is caught."If you have any information about the suspect, you are asked contact the Special Victims Unit.------