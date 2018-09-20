Teen suspect sought in Somerton broad daylight sex assault of 13-year-old girl

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for a 17-year-old male wanted for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl as reported by Christie Ileto during Action News at 10pm on September 19, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are searching for a 17-year-old boy wanted for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Northeast Philadelphia.

Investigators said he struck around noon on September 6 in the 13000 of Cardella Place in Somerton.

According to police, he grabbed the 13-year-old girl who had just exited a school bus near Bustleton Avenue and Byberry Road following early dismissal because of the heat that day.

EMBED More News Videos

Police: Teen wanted for sex assault on 13-year-old in Northeast Philadelphia: Vernon Odom reports on Action News at 4 p.m., September 19, 2018



"He approached her from behind, grabs her around the mouth and tells her he'll kill her if she does not cooperate," said Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew. "He then forces her into a gated residential yard where he sexually assaulted her."

The suspect is described as a black male, 17-years-old, 6', 155 to 165 pounds, slim build, crooked nose, and short black hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt with orange writing on the front, and grey sweatpants at the time of the incident.

Police said there is no pattern of assaults in this section of the Northeast, but neighbors are on guard.

"I wouldn't let any of your kids outside," said one neighbor. "I don't want to be out here either. I'm not going to go out walking around until this person is caught."

If you have any information about the suspect, you are asked contact the Special Victims Unit.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newssex assaultteenagerschild sex assault
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
DA: Suspect wanted for parents' murder, shooting at ex-wife is dead
POLICE RADIO CALLS: Manhunt of Chester Co. murder suspect ends
Alligator caught on video, remains on the loose in South Jersey
Police kill gunman who shot 4 in Pennsylvania court lobby
AccuWeather: Some Sunny Breaks, Not As Warm Today
New Jersey man says FanDuel owes him $82K
Trenton police officer charged with sexual assault of a minor
WATCH: Carson Wentz talks comeback ahead of return
Show More
Firefighters battle building blaze in Tacony
Suspect arrested in murder of man left at side of road in Oxford
Local companies generously support Day of Giving
Police: Man threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Teen injured after being struck by car in North Philadelphia
More News