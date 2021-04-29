Teen stabbed 10 times while trying to rob people at South Philly playground: Police

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen stabbed in back while trying to rob people: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager is recovering after police say he was stabbed multiple times while trying to rob people in South Philadelphia.

It happened at Smith Playground at 25th Street and Snyder Avenue just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.



Witnesses told police the 18-year-old man was stabbed approximately 10 times in the back.

Officers took the teen to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

It was not clear if the teen had robbed anyone of any items, or if the person who stabbed him was one of the people targeted.

Chopper 6 showed police activity on 25th Street between the playground and the U.S. Post Office.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiaattempted robberyrobberyplaygroundstabbing
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police officer declared clinically dead after being attacked while on duty
Bryce Harper hit in the face with 96.9 mph pitch
Video captures woman's 'transphobic' rant at South Jersey restaurant
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews record on migrants; GOP on virus
Teen connected to 4 Philly murders, including shooting near prison
Hoarding hampers firefighting efforts in Wrightstown: Chief
1 dead, 5 injured after crash on Parkway in South Jersey
Show More
Wary Supreme Court weighs student's Snapchat profanity case
NFL Draft starts tonight on 6abc, Eagles at 12 | Preview
School board responds to allegations of sex abuse, bullying
AccuWeather: Warm, Sticky, Scattered Storm
Microsoft is retiring its default font after nearly 15 years
More TOP STORIES News