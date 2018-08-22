Taron Small and Byron Vincent

Police say one teenager has been arrested and another is being sought in the slaying of an incoming freshman scheduled to compete in track and field for Penn State.Philadelphia homicide Lt. Norman Davenport says 16-year-old Taron Small, of the 7800 block of Cedarbrook Avenue remains at large. A second suspect, 15-year-old Byron Vinson of the 7300 block of East Walnut lane is in custody.Both are charged with murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Kristian Marche.Davenport says one of the teens tried to break into the family's home Aug. 13 and Marche was shot when he went outside.Davenport says there was "some acquaintance" between Marche and the offenders but the nature of the relationship is unclear.Police say Marche was shot around 9:40 p.m. on August 13 outside of his home on the 1800 block of East Pastorius Street in West Oak Lane. When police arrived, they found Marche in a rear driveway suffering from one gunshot wound to the head.The teen was taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition; he succumbed to his injuries a day later.Marche was beloved in the track and field community, considered one of the fastest sprinters in the state, and had earned a partial scholarship to Penn State.He was a recent graduate of Imhotep Institute Charter High School where, in addition to the track team, he excelled as a member of the football team.Jackson Duncan, the founder of Focused Athletics, a non-profit that helps inner-city high school athletes, said Marche was one of the organization's first students in 2015."He did his SATs, went to school, got good grades, he took care of his teammates, the kid did everything right. For him to end like this it's heartbreaking," he said.In a video posted on the organization's website, Marche talks about how the program helped him to stay out of trouble."Thank God for this because I don't know what I'd be doing right now," he said.After news of Marche's death, Sandy Barbour, Penn State Director of Athletics, released the following statement:"Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Kristian Marche's family, friends and teammates. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy; another young person taken from his loved ones far too early. Our thoughts are with Kristian's family and friends; we will do what we can to support them and our track and field students and staff during this very difficult time."-----