A 16-year-old has died from his injuries after a shootout Friday night on the streets of South Philadelphia.Now, police are hoping surveillance video will help them find the shooter."My son was not into the streets. He was a good young man, destined to play basketball for Temple. And his life is cut too short by stupid stuff," said Allissa Jackson.Physically and mentally drained, Allissa had to sit and lean against her home while she spoke.She's going through unimaginable pain.Her son, 16-year-old Symir Walker, was shot and killed in the 1200 block of Fitzwater Street around 10:30 Friday night.But despite her grief, she wanted us to know about her son."He was fun, loving. Everybody came to me and say he's their adopted son - my son was well loved," she said.Allissa says what she'll remember most is his smile and laugh."His smile was contagious and his laugh, Symir loves to be a clown. He lived to make me smile," she said. "Every day I came home from work, he greeted me with a hug and a kiss."Police say it was a violent shooting. 22 shell casings were found at the scene.A second victim was also shot - a 12-year-old boy hit in the leg.Several neighbors heard it happen, including Judea Freeman. Bullets hit her home and flew through her living room."I saw something go through the window and out the backdoor," Freeman said. "I got down on the floor for five minutes."On Saturday detectives and police kept a heavy presence at the scene. But at this point, no suspects have been named.Allissa Jackson said she has a message for shooter: "You didn't have to kill my son. You really didn't. He didn't deserve that. You know who you are. God knows who you are, and I better not find out who you are."The 12-year-old who was shot is recovering at St. Christopher's Hospital.At this point police haven't said yet whether or not if the two victims were the intended targets.