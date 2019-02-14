Authorities are investigating after a teenage girl was struck and killed by a Camden police cruiser.It happened at East State and Harrison Avenue around 10 p.m.Action News spoke to a family member on Thursday who tells us the victim, Nerreada Robles, was 17 years old. She was crossing the street Wednesday night after leaving a friend's house when she was struck.Andrea Person was in her Camden home when she heard the terrible impact."There was a loud noise, it sounded like the car skidded and then boom," she said. "I came outside, there was a person in the street and cops came from everywhere, everywhere."The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.Robles was a senior at Woodrow Wilson High and was also taking college courses. She's described as an outgoing, friendly girl."She was a beautiful person, a person you can't even imagine, she was only 17. She was going to high school, a senior working. She had a lot of dreams ahead of her. They shouldn't have taken my baby like that it's not right," said victim's mom Nydia Robles.The investigation has been turned over to the Camden County Prosecutor's office.Sources say the officer had been responding to a call in the city and had lights and sirens on.There are surveillance cameras nearby, and investigators are reviewing footage, but it's unclear what if anything was captured on video.As for people who work and live in the area, they say this tragedy is just the latest accident at a dangerous crossing."People fly up and down the street. They come out of there. Its been a million accidents right here, all the time," added Person.Bill Hargrove said, "We need a traffic light at this corner. An influx of traffic, people coming and going. Camden is getting busier and this corner has outgrown a stop sign."Nerreada Robles had five brothers and sisters. Her family is now feeling this major loss.They plan on holding a vigil Thursday night and continuing to press for answers, and some semblance of justice in this case.The officer has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.-----