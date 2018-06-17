Teenager shot in car in North Philadelphia

Teen shot in North Philadelphia. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on June 17, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head while sitting in a car in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. Sunday on the 2300 block of Edgley Street in front of the Raymond Rosen Manor Community Center.

Another person in the car flagged down 39th district police officers at North 22nd Street and Montgomery Avenue.

The officers took the 17-year-old in their cruiser and brought him to Temple University Hospital.

Neighbors tell police they heard 12 to 15 gunshots.

"We've recovered a couple casings. We have two more vehicles with bullet holes in them," Philadelphia Police Captain Frank Llewellyn said.

Police are hoping surveillance cameras at the community center captured the suspect.
