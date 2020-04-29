3 teens shot in 2 separate shootings in Delaware

Police are investigating two separate shootings in Delaware that injured three teenagers.Officers were called to South Rodney Drive and Bedford Drive in Edgemoor at 7 p.m. Tuesday.Police said a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were both found shot in the leg.They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.About 2 hours earlier, a 13-year-old boy was shot on the 100 block of Ashton Street in Wilmington.The boy was taken to A.I. DuPont Hospital. Police have not yet released his condition.There is no word of any arrests in either shooting.