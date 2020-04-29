3 teens shot in 2 separate shootings in Delaware

Police are investigating two separate shootings in Delaware that injured three teenagers.

Officers were called to South Rodney Drive and Bedford Drive in Edgemoor at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were both found shot in the leg.

They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

About 2 hours earlier, a 13-year-old boy was shot on the 100 block of Ashton Street in Wilmington.

The boy was taken to A.I. DuPont Hospital. Police have not yet released his condition.

There is no word of any arrests in either shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new castle countyteen shotshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Quest Diagnostics rolls out online antibody tests
Social distancing ignored during Blue Angels, Thunderbirds flyover
Drive-thru testing site opens in Camden, N.J.
Cat shot with crossbow in Delco
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy today, then rain Thursday
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, dies
Philly group refurbishing bikes for essential workers
Show More
Police: Double shooting leaves 2 men dead in Philly
Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly over region to honor frontline workers
Building it Better Together: Where are the jobs?
COVID-19: Rock Ministries helping Kensington community
Murphy assembles Governor's Restart and Recovery Commission
More TOP STORIES News