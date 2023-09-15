2 teens stabbed in South Philadelphia; 1 in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Detectives believe a group of teenagers are responsible for stabbing two other teens in South Philadelphia.

It happened along the 600 block of Snyder Avenue around 11:42 p.m. Thursday.

A 15-year-old victim was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition.

A 16-year-old was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and is stable.

Police are looking for five young men on bikes and in dark clothing who were riding toward 6th Street to flee the scene.

The motive is unclear.