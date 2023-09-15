WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 teens stabbed in South Philadelphia; 1 in critical condition

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, September 15, 2023 10:14AM
2 teens stabbed in South Philadelphia; 1 in critical condition
EMBED <>More Videos

2 teens stabbed in South Philadelphia; 1 in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Detectives believe a group of teenagers are responsible for stabbing two other teens in South Philadelphia.

It happened along the 600 block of Snyder Avenue around 11:42 p.m. Thursday.

A 15-year-old victim was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition.

A 16-year-old was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and is stable.

Police are looking for five young men on bikes and in dark clothing who were riding toward 6th Street to flee the scene.

The motive is unclear.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW