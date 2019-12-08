Need help watching 6abc over the air?

I really want to watch 6abc with an antenna... but it isn't working!

Many people across the 6abc viewing area enjoy our programming without cable or the internet, by using an antenna.

Unfortunately, seeing us "over the air" is not as simple as it may sound.

First, you have to have the right kind of antenna. For best all around results, you will likely want to have an all-band antenna that covers Low-VHF, High VHF and UHF. It needs long elements (rabbit ears) and they should be fully extended for Channel 6. An outdoor antenna is also more likely to bring in a strong signal.

But, we also know that some viewers, even after installing the right kind of antenna, are still having problems viewing 6abc.

We are working on improving our signal for everyone, and you can help us.

If you cannot see 6abc over the air, please fill out the form below.

We may use your information to contact you. Information submitted will be used in accordance with our PRIVACY POLICY: https://disneyprivacycenter.com/