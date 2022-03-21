Coronavirus

Covid updates: Masks mostly optional at Temple University starting Monday

By
Masks mostly optional at Temple University starting Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Starting Monday, masks will become optional in most spaces at Temple University in North Philadelphia.

Face coverings will no longer be required in dining halls, residence halls, common areas, meeting rooms or the Liacouras Center.

However, masks will still be mandatory in classrooms, labs, studios, healthcare facilities and shuttles.

Philadelphia dropped its indoor mask mandate earlier this month.
