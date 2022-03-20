Police search for gunman after woman shot in Haverford, Delaware County

HAVERFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot a woman in Haverford, Delaware County.She was found at a McDonalds parking lot in the 1200 block of West Chester Pike.Officers tell Action News they believe the victim was at a nearby hookah lounge where a fight broke out.Someone opened fire, possibly from a car, hitting the woman in the leg.She's listed in stable condition.