Police search for gunman after woman shot in Haverford, Delaware County

Officers tell Action News they believe the victim was at a nearby hookah lounge where a fight broke out.
HAVERFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot a woman in Haverford, Delaware County.

She was found at a McDonalds parking lot in the 1200 block of West Chester Pike.

Officers tell Action News they believe the victim was at a nearby hookah lounge where a fight broke out.

Someone opened fire, possibly from a car, hitting the woman in the leg.

She's listed in stable condition.
