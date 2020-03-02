North Philadelphia shooting leaves former Temple football player dead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A former Temple University football player was shot and killed early Monday morning in North Philadelphia.

Police said 25-year-old Zaire Williams was shot in the head just after 4 a.m. on the 1800 block of W. Montgomery Avenue, just blocks from Temple University's main campus.

Williams was taken by car to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from a fistfight.

Williams was a running back at Temple from 2013 to 2014.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over the scene of where a car is being held at Temple University Hospital



Many people Action News spoke with said they weren't surprised by the shooting.

"It's sad. I walk by here every morning to go to work," said Keneth Mclean, who lives in North Philadelphia.

(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



Many residents in the area where the shooting took place said they are Temple University students, given the neighborhood's proximity to campus. They said they try to walk through the area with a friend.

"I only walk during the day, and if I am walking at night, I really need somebody to walk with me," said Regina Doronila, a senior at Temple, who lives in the neighborhood.

There's no word on a suspect or a motive.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiagun violenceshootinggunstemple university
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News