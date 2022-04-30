stabbing

Man in custody after stabbing near Temple University Off-campus housing

Police say two men were arguing when one stabbed the other in the neck.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man in custody after stabbing near Temple University Off-campus housing in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man is in custody after a stabbing near Temple University's off-campus housing.

It happened on Diamond Street, near North 16th Street just after midnight early Saturday morning.

Police say two men were arguing when one stabbed the other in the neck.

The 40-year-old victim is in stable condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiastabbingphiladelphia policetemple university
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Man accused of stabbing father to death inside Bucks County home
Suspect in deadly stabbing outside Del. motel arrested in Maryland
Man accused of stabbing aunt to death in Philly
Rape, 2 stabbings on SEPTA under investigation
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Turning Milder This Weekend
Officials: 2 dead after shooting in Norristown; suspect in custody
76ers' Embiid has broken orbital bone, as East semis loom
COVID 'miracle patient' survives foot-long blood clot
Man accused of stabbing father to death inside Bucks County home
Cat reunited with owner after 16 years
Crews battle blaze at Philly Waste Management facility
Show More
Police union urges SEPTA to find ways to recruit, retain officers
High school students in NJ walk out in protest over teacher transfers
Officials investigate after tombstones found toppled in NJ
Mold forces family to move out of dream home
Police search for person in pickup truck who impersonated officer
More TOP STORIES News