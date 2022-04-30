Man in custody after stabbing near Temple University Off-campus housing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man is in custody after a stabbing near Temple University's off-campus housing.
It happened on Diamond Street, near North 16th Street just after midnight early Saturday morning.
Police say two men were arguing when one stabbed the other in the neck.
The 40-year-old victim is in stable condition.
