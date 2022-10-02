Police investigating after students robbed at gunpoint near Temple University

Police are investigating after a group of Temple University students were robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.

Investigators say the armed robbery happened on the 1700 block of Edgley Street around 8:45 p.m.

Police say a group of six students, aged 18-21, were lined up outside of a house party where there was live music when a group of four suspects approached them. Police say the suspects pointed a gun and stole cell phones, wallets, bank cards, IDs and $120.

"I feel like Temple, they believe they're doing all they could but I feel like they could be doing more," said Jen Hilmer, a junior.

Hilmer said Temple sent her an email about a robbery off campus Saturday night. The details shocked her.

"Just something like that, it's really scary to know and something that makes you want to be more aware of your surroundings in that social setting," she said.

"I'm not a student around here but I got a lot of friends that are and some people that come from other parts of the city and are like what's going on? But if you're from here, it's something you commonly hear," said William Perez from Northeast Philadelphia.

Central detectives are investigating. Police say none of the victims were hurt and Temple says the Dean of Students called them Sunday, offering support and resources including counseling.

Students say they don't feel safe walking at night.

"I like to study at the library, and I'll be on my way back from the library and a lot just happens -- like noises, a lot of cops cars," said Hilmer.

Police say there is surveillance video in the neighborhood that may show the armed robbery. They're hoping it will help in identifying the suspects.