U.S. & WORLD

Texas inmate being transferred gets atop moving patrol car

EMBED </>More Videos

Inmate flees on top of police vehicle. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 27, 2018.

ABILENE, Texas --
A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway.

Video of the Wednesday incident was recorded by people driving behind the patrol car that was transporting 31-year-old Martin Gregory Estrada.

Taylor County sheriff's officials say at some point during the drive, Estrada slipped out of his handcuffs, shattered the passenger-side window and climbed atop the patrol car.

The deputy who was driving summoned help and didn't stop until other officers arrived.

The office says Estrada was being taken to Abilene from a hospital facility in Wichita Falls where he'd allegedly assaulted someone. The trip is roughly 150 miles (241 kilometers).

County jail records show Estrada was being held Thursday on various charges, including escape and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $680,000.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldescaped prisonerprisoninmates
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Caught on Camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
Fatal wildfire rips through California towns; residents flee
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
New Thai cave rescue details: 'We didn't think any would survive'
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Police: Suspect stole 1,700 gallons of gasoline in Delaware
Police: Woman shot and killed by boyfriend in Allentown
Judges side with Boyertown schools' bathroom policy
ESPN: Cole Hamels traded, not to Phils but Cubs
What made Carson Wentz blush during training camp?
Driver chased by police crashes SUV in Berks Co.
Neighbors find shooting victim in North Philadelphia
Caught on Camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
Show More
AccuWeather: Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon and Evening
Firefighters place Center City fire under control
Phillies' 7-homer binge produces 9-4 win over Reds
N.J. radio hosts suspended for 10 days for using slur
Water main breaks in Parkside
More News