u.s. & world

4 injured in 'major industrial accident' at Texas oil refinery, sheriffs say

By Kevin Shalvey and Alice Chambers
EMBED <>More Videos

4 injured in 'major industrial accident' in TX refinery, sheriffs say

BAYTOWN, Texas -- Authorities in Texas said they were investigating a "major industrial accident" at an Exxon Mobil plant in Baytown, Texas.

"Some injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area," the Harris County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

Initial reports indicated some type of explosion occurred inside the plant, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Four people were injured, with three taken from the scene by Lifeflight and one by ambulance, he said.

"Around 1 a.m. on 12/23/2021, a fire occurred at our facility," Exxon Mobil Baytown Area said on Twitter. "At this time, emergency vehicles and smoke may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

Videos posted on social media showed dense smoke rising from the facility.

"My mom lives right behind the plant and around 1 a.m. I heard a loud 'boom' and the house shaking," Kendall Merritt, who lives nearby, told ABC News. "The sound was as if someone had slammed a door right in my ear."

Exxon Mobil's Baytown complex covers 3,400 acres about 25 miles east of Houston, according to the company's website. Its local refinery can process about 584,000 barrels of crude oil each day.

Gonzalez said on Twitter that there wasn't an order for nearby residents to evacuate or shelter-in-place.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasfireoilu.s. & worldaccidentexxonmobilabc newsnational
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
U.S. & WORLD
Fees for US passports are about to pop way up
2 major airlines canceling some Christmas Eve flights due to omicron
Joan Didion, peerless prose stylist, dies at 87
TSA officer jumps conveyor belt to save choking baby at Newark airport
TOP STORIES
2 major airlines canceling some Christmas Eve flights due to omicron
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 1 person dead in Northeast Philly: Police
Police: Man shot, killed in Kensington; 3 juvenile suspects sought
Congresswoman Scanlon: Carjacking in FDR Park 'particularly upsetting'
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death
The best time to use a COVID-19 home test kit, according to an expert
Owners of dog euthanized by ACCT Philly take legal action
Show More
West Chester student describes waking up during overnight fire
Philadelphia needs 1,000 crossing guards. It only has 650.
Holiday travelers on the move despite Omicron concerns
It's crunch time for last-minute holiday shoppers in DE
Community leaders team up for holiday ceasefire campaign
More TOP STORIES News