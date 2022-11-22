Thanksgiving shoppers try to beat the rush

A recent NielsenIQ survey shows 41% of consumers nationwide expect to spend more on this year's Thanksgiving meal than last year.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's time to check off those grocery lists.

Thanksgiving shoppers at ACME in Woodbury were trying to beat the rush and get everything done on Tuesday.

"Wednesday will be the biggest food day of the year for us," said store director Craig Huska. "And then we are open Thanksgiving Day, so Thanksgiving Day will be busy for us."

Fresh and frozen turkeys were in stock, and according to the USDA, turkey prices are holding steady compared to last week.

As for cooking everything?

We got some tips from Arnie's Butcher shop in Cherry Hill, N.J., which sells homemade side dishes and fresh turkeys from a Pennsylvania farm.

Owner Arnie Madrigale says it's not complicated once it's in the oven for a few hours.

"Take the turkey out and let it rest. Put your side dishes in, cook them for an hour. In the meantime, the turkey cools down. Everything's ready to go to the table," explained Madrigale. "It's a simple process! But everybody has a little stage fright with cooking a turkey because of the size of it. If you can lift it up, you can cook it!"

Customers came in to pick up their Thanksgiving orders on Tuesday.

"Picked up some turkey and mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes and gravy and I'll do the rest," said Marilyn Bills of Voorhees, N.J.

"My wife has it down to a science. It's not a problem," said John Hill of Mount Laurel. "I'm just the pickup guy."

Madrigale says even if you didn't preorder a turkey, Arnie's will have fresh ones available on Wednesday.

But be ready, there's usually a line out the door on the day before Thanksgiving.