Stuffing, mac and cheese among the Delaware Valley's favorite Thanksgiving side dishes

Unfortunately, many families won't be able to gather around the Thanksgiving table with their extended relatives this year.

But hopefully one tradition will remain - a table packed with turkey and plenty of side dishes.

Google suggests, however, that not all side dishes are created equal.

The most searched side dish in Pennsylvania and New Jersey is stuffing.

RELATED: Coronavirus News: CDC releases updated guidelines for Thanksgiving

While those in Delaware search for mac and cheese the most.

Some of the other popular dishes include mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and rolls.

No matter which state you reside in, we can all agree that no Thanksgiving meal is complete without the side dishes.
