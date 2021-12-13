Arrest made after man killed by stray bullet during Thanksgiving dinner

Kevon Clarke

Kevon Clarke arrested today by US Marshals for the Thanksgiving Day murder in Norristown. pic.twitter.com/ZPPePAGeii — Montgomery County DA (@MontcopaDA) December 13, 2021

Eddie Miguel Palaez Moctezuma

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An arrest has been made in the killing of a man who was shot by a stray bullet while enjoying Thanksgiving with his family in Norristown, Pennsylvania.Kevon Clarke, 19, was arrested Monday in Southwest Philadelphia.Clarke, a Norristown resident, was being sought for the death of 25-year-old Eddie Miguel Palaez Moctezuma.Clarke was taken into custody around 11 a.m. by the U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force.The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Clarke was arrested after Marshals learned he might be hiding out in the 5500 block of Whitby Avenue in Philadelphia.He is charged with first- and third-degree murder plus other offenses. Clarke is being held without bail.The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day in the 1100 block of Arch Street.The suspect was involved in a shootout that followed a dispute over stolen alcohol, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.One of the bullets fired in that shootout went through a window and hit Palaez Moctezuma as he was having Thanksgiving dinner with his family.He was later pronounced dead at the hospital."He was loved," the victim's sister, Jaremy Pelaez, said in an interview earlier this month. "I know he was loved. He was just so kind. I can't even describe him. He never had a bad intention."