Jamie Lee Curtis Named Advocate of the Year

LOS ANGELES -- The Advocate, a leading source of LGBTQ+ news and information, has announced that Hollywood icon and Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis is their cover star for its November/December 2023 issue.

The organization is celebrating "The Advocates," which is their annual list of luminaries and trailblazers who have significantly impacted the LGBTQ+ community.

Curtis is recognized for her strong allyship to the LGBTQ+ community and as a supportive mother of a transgender daughter.

"Each year, we are astounded by the breadth and depth of contributions made by LGBTQ+ individuals and our allies," said Desirée Guerrero, Editor-in-Chief of The Advocate.

"Jamie Lee Curtis's inclusion, with her powerful advocacy and allyship, encapsulates the spirit of The Advocates. We are honored to have her grace our cover," Guerrero added.

Jamie Lee Curtis will also be presented with the Advocate of the Year award during the Out100 Party on November 9 in Los Angeles.

The Advocate's editors believe that this year's honorees embody diverse talent, innovation, and advocacy.

Alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, The Advocates comprise of Alok Vaid-Menon, Hari Nef, Janelle Monáe, Matthew Lopez, Ramin Setoodeh, Tommy Dorfman, Leslea Newman, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Scott Wiener, Elliot Page, and Tori Cooper.

They say that these individuals have made strides in various spheres, from arts and entertainment to politics and activism, leading the charge for equality, acceptance, and positive representation.

Readers can anticipate in-depth interviews, inspiring stories, and unique perspectives from each honoree, now available on advocate.com, shedding light on their contributions, the adversities they've overcome, and their visions for an inclusive future.

The November/December issue of The Advocate hit newsstands on October 31st.