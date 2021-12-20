localish

The Alice: a mad cap mad hatters immersive cocktail experience comes to LA

EMBED <>More Videos

The Alice offers an immersive cocktail experience in LA

HOLLYWOOD -- Ever fancied partying with the Mad Hatter in an immersive cocktail experience? Well, now you can. The Alice is a 90 minute "topsy-turvy journey" in the magical realm of Wonderland, brought to you by the interactive team behind The Wizards Den, Beyond Cinema and The Art of Murder.

"Its a lot of different things all rolled up into one," explained Operations Manager at Viral Events, Mikaela Fleming.

Guests arrive in The Alice after ascending a flight of multi-colored stairs and are greeting by The Mad Hatter himself and The March Hare. After being shown to your table you are taken on a fun interactive journey that may or may not include some rather strong alcoholic drinks (dont worry, if you dont drink booze there are other options).

"Everything you look at, I just want to take a photo of everything," said The Alice guest Oksanna Shulgach.
Like the book and movie that inspired it, The Alice's main room feels a little mad. Faux flowers, oversized playing cards, and a giant Cheshire Cat head with glowing neon eyes decorate the room.

We have all the main characters from Alice in Wonderland that take you through a journey of riddles," Shulgach told Localish. "You have to have to go around the space and solve clues and really get your brain going."

Its a wonderful gift for the Holidays," added Fleming.

Get your tickets now for The Alice HERE and @thealicecocktailexperience

@hidden.losangeles
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodkabcentertainmentlocalishalcoholcocktail
LOCALISH
The Alice offers an immersive cocktail experience in LA
Gingerbread village brings holiday joy to locals
Aquarium of the Bay turns 25
Teen's non-profit brings holiday cheer to foster kids
TOP STORIES
Dozens of Olney Charter teachers out sick after student's COVID death
NJ could see "range of things happening" as COVID surges
Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron
Backhoe rampage, police-involved shooting under investigation
Man wanted for double homicide in Philadelphia's Tacony section
Man carjacked, shot in SW Philadelphia
Gov. Wolf signs bill to expand pool of substitute teachers
Show More
FYI Philly's holiday list: Last-minute gifts, family fun, lights
AccuWeather: Bright & Chilly Today
76ers, Eagles forced to postpone weekend games due to COVID
Last minute shoppers face slim pickings in search of gifts
Argument leads to brutal stabbing inside Bucks Co. home: DA
More TOP STORIES News