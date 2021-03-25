Sports

Former Philadelphia boxing venue owner hopes history can be preserved

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Since 1938, The Blue Horizon in North Philadelphia was the place where young fighters started careers and where older boxers hung up their gloves.

"The Blue Horizon was like the gold house seal, even though you might have been starting out you had to have a real gritty talent," said former co-owner Veronica Michael.

The Blue, a five-story building in the 1300 block of North Broad, was purchased in 1994 by Michael and her business partner. It became the backbone of the local fight schedule for years.

Veronica Michael



With its old-world charm and a balcony so close to the action, the venue attracted television coverage on cable networks and its reputation went through the roof.

But Michael will tell you that it wasn't easy breaking through the male-dominated sport. Especially when she dared to become the first African American boxing promoter.

"The answer was that I couldn't," she said when asked about breaking barriers. "Because there is not an African American female boxing promoter, licensed boxing promoter. And I got mad."



Suffice to say that Michael won and would soon become known as the "Queen of the Ring."

"I know that I had the resources to do it, but I guess because I was an African-American woman, other people didn't believe that I had the resources," said Michael.

Ring Magazine, which considered the bible of boxing, listed Blue Horizon as the number one boxing venue in the world.

In the year 2000, the Blue Horizon became an official Philadelphia Historical site. But in 2010, the building fell into despair and the Blue Horizon's glorious run came to an end.

Michael says The Blue is now for sale and its future up in the air. She is hoping its legacy can be preserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportssocietyhistoryboxing
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drexel assistant professor urging officials to halt indoor dining
Man accused of attacking parents with hammer
Pa. women make $10K less than men, and COVID's not helping
Off-duty corrections officer hit by car while helping driver on highway
AccuWeather: Low clouds and fog Thursday morning
4 suspects wanted in South Philly ambush shooting
VIDEO: Squirrel steals package from building, takes it to roof
Show More
New details released in deadly crash on Delaware Memorial Bridge
Senate confirms Dr. Rachel Levine as assistant secretary of health
Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions: Officials
Adam Joseph advocates for change to blood donation policy
Business owner describes nightmare after SEPTA station closes
More TOP STORIES News