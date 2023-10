The Cat Nook Café in Norwood, Delaware County is a must-visit destination for any cat lover.

The Cat Nook Café in Norwood, Pennsylvania offers a comfortable spot for people to hang out with some friendly foster felines, even if they're not looking to adopt.

Action News Photojournalist Dan Sheridan takes us inside the nonprofit.

For more information on the café and their adoptable cats, visit https://catnookcafe.com/