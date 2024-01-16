The Fabric Workshop and Museum Presents Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. III: Duets

The Fabric Workshop and Museum is known for its textiles and its current exhibition features videos from an artist born and raised in Japan.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You'll find yourself fully immersed in artist Eiko Otake's latest project called, Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. III: Duets.

Otake co-curated it with DJ Hellerman, Chief Curator at The Fabric Workshop and Museum.

"It really is a focus on how Eiko collaborates throughout her dance practice," says Hellerman. "We're an institution dedicated to collaboration and experimentation. We work with artists to help them explore and try new things."

"I am actually a performing artist," says Otake. "I started making media work, in addition to the performance work in the '80s."

Hellerman says some of the earliest works on display are two video performances that Eiko did with her partner, Koma.

"Since 2014, I became a solo artist," says Otake.

Philadelphia is the third city to host Otake's work as part of a 10-year project started in 2021.

She says part of the reason she wanted to do this video exhibition was to leave something behind, since performances happen and then disappear.

With the edited videos, she's creating an archive of performances.

"And every video Eiko is working with a different collaborator - that could be another dancer, that could also be a moth," says Hellerman. "And we projected that video on a Japanese mosquito screen that Eiko used when she was growing up in Japan."

There are four video wells for viewing works.

"I can create a little individual place for each piece to talk to the visitor directly," says Otake.

She says this exhibition allows her performance work to stay and be shared with many more people.

"And that is kind of exciting to me," she says.

Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. III: Duets is on view through March 24 at The Fabric Workshop and Museum.

