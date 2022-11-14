The Neighbourhood cuts ties with drummer Brandon Fried after singer's groping allegation

Brandon Fried, here in 2018, will no longer be the drummer for the band The Neighbourhood.

The Neighbourhood have ousted drummer Brandon Fried after he was accused of groping a woman and apologized for it.

María Zardoya, of the band The Marías, shared her account of the incident on the Instagram Stories portion of the band's verified account.

"I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by brandon fried, the drummer of the neighbourhood. It was one of the most uncomfortable things I've ever experienced," she wrote. "I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body. @thenbhd y'all need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep."

"We are grateful to Maria for coming forward," The Neighbourhood wrote in a statement shared on their verified social media.

"We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women," the statement continued. "As a result of Brandon's actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood."

Fried also released a statement on social media.

"I am so terribly sorry to María. My actions were inexcusable and intolerable," he wrote in a statement posted on his Instagram stories. "They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become under the influence."

"It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for," he added.

"I want to apologize to women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated," Fried concluded his statement. "I am also sorry to The Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down."

The band is best known for its hit song "Sweater Weather."

