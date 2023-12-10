The Philadelphia Orchestra presents the Glorious Sound of Christmas, Dec. 14-16

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Glorious Sound of Christmas will fill the Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall for three days in December.

"This is a great way to immerse yourself even more in the holidays," says Jeremy Rothman, Chief Programming Officer for The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc.

"There's something really special about putting together the sound of the human voice and the sort of grandeur of the Philadelphia Orchestra," says Dominick DiOrio, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Mendelssohn Chorus of Philadelphia.

The Mendelssohn Chorus of Philadelphia is celebrating its 150th season.

"The majority of our community are people that have been singing their whole lives and have other careers, but come back to the love of singing," says DiOrio.

The concert is a tribute to the album the orchestra recorded when the legendary Eugene Ormandy was maestro.

Rothman says The Glorious Sound of Christmas is "all the way back from 1962, but it is absolutely timeless."

William Eddins returns to guest conduct.

"It's so wonderful to be part of a tradition," says Eddins.

There are classic holiday favorites, like Leroy Anderson's Sleigh Ride, O Holy Night, and Oh Come, All Ye Faithful, alongside some more unique pieces.

"We're going to be including Duke Ellington's take on Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker, so these sort of jazzy, big band versions of those really famous selections," says Rothman.

"This concert is for everyone," says DiOrio. "It's about joy. It's about celebration. It's about love."

"You hear the Philadelphia Orchestra with that incredible string sound, the virtuosic wind and brass playing," says Rothman.

"And we all have memories that are associated with this music," says Eddins. "It's extra special to bring it back, and hope that it inspires the next generation."

The Philadelphia Orchestra performs The Glorious Sound of Christmas December 14-16 at the Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall.

The Philadelphia Orchestra | Mendelssohn Chorus of Philadelphia

Verizon Hall (Inside the Kimmel Center)

300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102