Delco singing competition seeks out 'The Star' at the Kelly Center for Music in Havertown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This Sunday night, America's votes will crown the winner of Season 20 of American Idol.
But here at home, a local singing competition is just getting started.
Auditions will soon be underway for The Star Vocal Competition, Delaware County's version of American Idol.
This is The Star's second year seeking the everyday, hidden stars that live among us.
This Sunday, the Kelly Center for Music in Havertown will be filled with local hopefuls, ages 8 and up. There are cash prizes and performance gigs at stake. All you have to bring is your talent.
"These are the people that we work with every day," said Danny Murphy, the Director and Producer of The Star Vocal Competition. "These are people that we see in school, and you would never understand the level of talent that they have. This gives them the opportunity to come out of their shell and just show off the incredible skills that they have."
Last year, people came from up and down the East Coast to audition.
"We got to see some some stars made over four weeks last summer," said Murphy. "I can't even wait to see what's what's going to happen this summer."
There are two categories: Youth (8-17 year olds) and adults (anyone over the age of 18.)
West Chester social media sensation Tell Williams was a judge and emcee last year.
"It was fun to sit back and watch a group of local people with such mind boggling talent," said Williams. "As judges, we're there to encourage you and and to triumph around you. I think it's great that kids as young as eight get to experience that."
Auditions are this Sunday, May 22nd from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Kelly Center in Havertown. Video submissions will be accepted until 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The competition kicks off in June with first place Grand Prizes in each category at $1,000
Click here for details on how to audition.
