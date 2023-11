The park was created in 1978 by William H. Cohea, Jr. after he was inspired by a visit to Scotland.

BANGOR, Pa. -- Columcille Megalith Park is considered the Stonehenge of the Lehigh Valley.

Located in Bangor, it's considered a hidden gem with various stacked stones and structures.

