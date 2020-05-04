Yards releases 2 new beers to kickstart its beer, food pickup and delivery service

The Taproom at Yards 5th and Spring Garden brew-quarters are normally bustling.Now, it's quiet but there's a small team inside, brewing beer and making family style meals for pickup and delivery.The brewery just released two new beers, a summer ale called Summer Crush and a new hazy IPA dubbed Philthy, an ode to the unfiltered nature of Philly sports fans.And speaking of sports, those 19.2 ounce cans of Yards beer you can normally only get at the ballpark? You can now drink them at home.Maybe crack one open while you relive the 1980 World Series win or the devastating 1993 loss.500 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123