The Walt Disney Company celebrates 20 nominations for 2024 Oscars

Nominations for the 2024 Oscars were announced on Tuesday and The Walt Disney Company is leading the way with 20.

The nominations span the company's content brands and platforms including 20th Century Studios, Disney+, Hulu, Lucasfilm Ltd., Marvel Studios, National Geographic Documentary Films, Pixar Animation Studios, and Searchlight Pictures.

Searchlight Pictures garnered 13 nods, with 11 for "Poor Things", including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actor. The studio also garnered nominations for Best Original Song for "Flamin' Hot" and Best Documentary Short Film for "The Last Repair Shop."

National Geographic Documentary Films captures its fourth nomination in six years in the Feature Documentary category for "Bobi Wine: The People's President."

A complete list of all The Walt Disney Company nominations follows below. (As some of the nominations overlap, these are grand totals for each entity.)

"Poor Things" (Searchlight Pictures)

11 nominations: Now in theaters:

Best Picture

Best Director - Yorgos Lanthimos

Best Actress - Emma Stone

Best Supporting Actor - Mark Ruffalo

Best Adapted Screenplay - Tony McNamara

Best Cinematography - Robbie Ryan, BSC, ISC

Best Editing - Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE

Best Production Design - James Price, Shona Heath

Best Costume Design - Holly Waddington

Best Makeup & Hairstyling - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

Best Original Score - Jerskin Fendrix

"The Creator" (20th Century Studios)

2 nominations: Now streaming on Hulu

Best Visual Effects - Andrew Roberts, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper, Neil Corbould

Best Sound - Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

"Bobi Wine: The People's President" (National Geographic Documentary Films)

1 nomination: Now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu

Documentary Feature Film

"Elemental" (Pixar Animation Studios)

1 nomination: Now streaming on Disney+

Best Animated Film - Peter Sohn, Denise Ream

"Flamin' Hot" (Searchlight Pictures)

1 nomination: Now streaming on Hulu and Disney+

Best Original Song - "The Fire Inside" Written by Diane Warren

"Guardians of The Galaxy, Vol. 3" (Marvel Studios)

1 nomination: Now streaming on Disney+

Best Visual Effects - Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams, Stephane Ceretti, Theo Bialek

"The Last Repair Shop" (Searchlight Pictures)

1 nomination: Now streaming on Hulu and Disney+

Best Documentary Short Film - Ben Proudfoot, Kris Bowers

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

1 nomination: Now streaming on Disney+

Best Original Score - John Williams

"Nai Nai & W à i P ó " (Disney+)

1 nomination

Best Documentary Short Film - Sean Wang, Sam Davis

