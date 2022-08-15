'Theater with a View' welcomes 'The Grown-Up's'

'The Grown-Ups' is centered around summer camp and is about the relationship dynamics between six counselors when an outside threat creeps in. There are 10 performances in all, Aug. 17-21 and Aug. 23-27.

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Theater with a View is bringing 'The Grown-Ups' to their outdoor venue in Pottstown.

The audience will be sitting with the actors around a real campfire and in camp chairs. There will be smores activities and beer!

Co-Writers Skylar Fox and Simon Henriques of Nightdrive co-wrote and the play during the height of the pandemic.

It's the ninth year for Theater With a View in what now has become a tradition.

The outdoor theater is a multi-acre estate named Sycamore Hill.

It's also Nina's big sister's backyard.

Each year, they incorporate a different section of the yard and say it's an experience like you haven't had before.

It's pay what you can sliding scale for tickets.

Theater With a View | Facebook | Instagram

481 Ebelhare Road, Pottstown, PA 19465

The Grown-Ups, August 17th-21st, 23rd-27th