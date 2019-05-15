Thief steals car from Penrose Hotel in South Philadelphia, spotted at Delco Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a car thief in South Philadelphia.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video the morning of April 30 inside the Penrose Hotel located at 2033 Penrose Avenue.

Investigators said the suspect took a purse and car keys from a restricted office area, and then stole a car from the parking lot.

Later that day, the same man was seen on surveillance video at the Wawa on MacDade Boulevard in Woodlyn, Delaware County.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call police.
