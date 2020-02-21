Vans, Philadelphia rapper Tierra Whack donate $100K to help school music programs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's nothing quite like the buzz of a school assembly where something great is about to happen, but students are not quite sure of what, and they definitely did not expect a famous rapper to make an appearance.Tierra Whack is a rap artist who got her start in North Philadelphia. Now her videos have millions of views online."We have just so many legends from Philly, so just to follow in their footsteps and be able to do what I do now is just amazing," said Whack.She was back in town Thursday surprising five different city schools with donations for music programs adding up to $100,000. Whack partnered with the sports apparel company, Vans, to make the donations happen.At Philadelphia High School for Girls, the donation included $10,000 for new instruments. Students say they were very grateful, especially considering the deteriorating conditions of the instruments they were using."Even when they were broken, we'd have to wait to share, so we all had to share them but now we have plenty so we all get our own with our own name on it," said Sania Yates, a junior who plays the clarinet.As an added gift, Vans also donated backpacks with supplies for every student. Whack says the moment was very special for her."When I'm going out and talking to these kids, it's like a surreal moment for me. It's just like wow, I am really am doing what I always wanted to do. I made it happen," she said.