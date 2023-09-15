Norristown playwright debuts latest show at home with all-Philly, all-Black cast

'Til Death Do Us Part' runs through Sunday, September 17 at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Norristown playwright is bringing his newest show home, with an all-Philly, all-Black cast.

Brad Baker's 'Til Death Do Us Part' made its world debut Thursday on Broad Street.

"This is Broadway-ready and debuting here in Philly," Baker says.

Baker is an award-winning stage playwright, producer, director, screenwriter and author.

For his latest show, he really showed off his city.

"This is the actual moment where we pass the test," Baker says. "If Philly approves of this, the world is going to love it."

Baker's all-Black, all-local lineup includes actors, singers, poets and gospel artists.

"We try to give the city some light and energy," he says.

This show stars North Philly comedian Skeet Carter.

"It's dope that we are from Philly and we can just take this thing here and just go places after this," Carter says.

"'Til Death Do Us Part" is about two couples on vacation in Jamaica.

A hurricane hits, a murder happens and then, cue the humor for the whodunit.

It features some first-time stage performers, like North Philly chef and cookbook author Saudia Shuler.

"I was honored to be one of the people in the play," Shuler says. "To be honest with you, I said, 'I'm crazy. Come on. Let's try it!'"

Shuler says there's a little more pressure performing at home, knowing that Philly is an honest audience.

"If you can make it a Philly, you can make it anywhere," Shuler says. "Philly is the hardest crowd to please."

'Til Death Do Us Part' runs through Sunday, September 17 at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre.