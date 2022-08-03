Great Scott! Newly discovered 1953 time capsule ready to take Del. community back in time

It probably won't take 1.21 gigawatts to open the capsule, but the anticipation is building to see what's locked inside.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Things are getting heavy in New Castle County, Delaware as a newly discovered box is ready to take a neighborhood back in time.

It's anyone's guess what's inside a 1953 time capsule found Friday at the old Drew Education Support Center building on South College Avenue in Newark.

Officials with the Christina School District say Whiting-Turner construction crews located the capsule tucked behind a brick marker as they continue demolition to the site.

The building, which was formerly the district's former administrative office, will be the location for the new Bancroft School which will be the first new school in decades for the area.

Officials say the new school will be fully funded by the state and is expected to cost $84 million.

It probably won't take 1.21 gigawatts or a bolt of lightning to open the capsule, but the anticipation is building to see what stories are locked inside.

The contents of the time capsule will be revealed at the next Christina School District Board of Education Meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at The Bancroft School at 700 North Lombard Street in Wilmington.

Officials say all are welcome to attend.

"People have been trying to guess for days what may be inside the mysterious box found at the Drew building - we will get the answer on Tuesday night," Dr. Dan Shelton, Superintendent of Schools, said in a press release.

If you can't make the meeting and are curious about what's inside the capsule, you can watch a livestream at www.christinak12.org/BOE-Meeting.

So you can say "Great Scott!" at the 1953 treasures the capsule holds from the comfort of your own home (or flying DeLorean).