Time names Philadelphia one of the 'World's 100 Greatest Places'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Time Magazine is out with its annual list of the "World's 100 Greatest Places" list.And you won't have to travel far for one of them.Philadelphia was selected for its artistic growth, including the recently transformed and expanded Museum of Art.Time also mentioned our city's increasingly vibrant culinary scene.The list also highlights travel destinations around the world like the town of Arouca, in Portugal, home to the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge.Antarctica, which is expected to experience a rare total solar eclipse in December, also is on the list.Other U.S. cities include Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City and Orlando.According to Time, the 'World's Greatest Places' list is a "tribute to the people and businesses at the forefront of those industries who, amid extraordinary circumstances, found ways to adapt, build and innovate. It shines a light on ingenuity, creativity, revitalization and reopenings in destinations across the world."Time solicited nominations of places from its international network of correspondents and contributors to compile the list.The list will be published in the new double issue of Time set to go on sale this Friday.You can also view it online at Time.com