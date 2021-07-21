Time names Philadelphia one of the 'World's 100 Greatest Places'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Time Magazine is out with its annual list of the "World's 100 Greatest Places" list.
And you won't have to travel far for one of them.
Philadelphia was selected for its artistic growth, including the recently transformed and expanded Museum of Art.
Time also mentioned our city's increasingly vibrant culinary scene.
Time writes:
A city best known for its storied past, Philadelphia is writing a new chapter this year. The Philadelphia Museum of Art's elegant Greek Revival facade has remained largely the same since it first opened in 1928, but the interior now offers visitors a fresh perspective with a Frank Gehry-led redesign unveiled in May. The space now includes access to a previously off-limits vaulted walkway and a stunning floating staircase to rival the iconic steps out front, made famous by Rocky. It has also added 20,000 sq. ft. of gallery space to include exhibitions like "NewGrit: Art & PhillyNow," showcasing the work of 25 contemporary artists with ties to the city. The local culinary scene is as vibrant as ever too, with chef Omar Tate crowdfunding the forthcoming Honeysuckle Community Center in West Philly, sprouted from his award-winning dinner series of the same name that centers Black culture and history. And Ange Branca, after closing her award-winning Malaysian restaurant Saté Kampar last spring, is back with Kampar Kitchen, featuring meals for takeout from a rotating roster of chefs. -Regan Stephens
The list also highlights travel destinations around the world like the town of Arouca, in Portugal, home to the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge.
Antarctica, which is expected to experience a rare total solar eclipse in December, also is on the list.
Other U.S. cities include Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City and Orlando.
According to Time, the 'World's Greatest Places' list is a "tribute to the people and businesses at the forefront of those industries who, amid extraordinary circumstances, found ways to adapt, build and innovate. It shines a light on ingenuity, creativity, revitalization and reopenings in destinations across the world."
Time solicited nominations of places from its international network of correspondents and contributors to compile the list.
The list will be published in the new double issue of Time set to go on sale this Friday.
You can also view it online at Time.com
