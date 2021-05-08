Times Square leaves 3 shot, including 4-year-old girl; NYC police search for person of interest

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman, child shot in Times Square; area partially shut down

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- Police are searching for a person of interest in a Times Square shooting that injured three, including a four-year-old child Saturday.

The NYPD released the image below:



Investigators said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. when 2 to 4 men standing near West 44th St. and Broadway got into a fight, according to police. At least one pulled a gun and started shooting at the others.

The bullets missed and instead struck the three victims, including the child who was toy shopping with her parents.

The young girl was hit the leg, as was a 23-year-old tourist from Rhode Island, police said.

Another 43-year-old woman from New Jersey was struck in the foot.


All three victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

None of the victims knew each other.

The four men who were in the fight fled the scene, police said.

Police shut down portions of Times Square following the shooting but are expected to re-open later this evening, according to officials.

According to COMPSTAT data, there have been less than 55 shootings since 2006 in Times Square and the neighboring police precinct, with less than seven actually occurring in Times Square.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
I-95 north is back open in Tinicum Township, Delco after serious crash: Police
2 shot, wounded in Southwest Philadelphia: Police
Two shot in separate shootings Saturday morning in Philadelphia: Police
Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack
Bomb kills at least 30 near girls' school in Afghan capital
Fire destroys a home in Tioga-Nicetown: Officials
Flower prices up ahead of Mother's Day
Show More
Embiid scores 29, 76ers beat Pistons for 8th straight win
AccuWeather: Clearing Overnight
Obama family dog Bo dies
Gun violence in Philadelphia increasingly targets Black women
Parents of Walter Wallace Jr. demand justice, Philly police reform
More TOP STORIES News