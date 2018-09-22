Timeline of NorCal Rapist case

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4305518" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Sacramento rape victim sacrificed her privacy in hopes it will help catch a sexual predator.

The suspected NorCal Rapist, responsible for several rapes across Northern California, has been arrested, according to authorities.The suspect started his crime spree in 1991 in Rohnert Park and continued in Sonoma, Vallejo, Martinez, Woodland, Chico, Davis and Sacramento, according to Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.Roy Charles Waller is 58-years-old and had been living in Benicia. Police say he was arrested at his job at UC Berkeley on Thursday.Attack in Rohnert ParkAttack in SonomaAttack in VallejoAttack in MartinezAttack in WoodlandAttack in DavisAttack in Chico. Butte County District Attorney says DNA in that case came from the victim stabbing the suspect in the arm.Attack in DavisAttack in Sacramento. Two roommates say the suspect tied them up in their home.Suspect linked by DNA as a positive match for the DNA profile of the "NorCal Rapist" and linked directly to the 2006 sexual assaultSacramento County District Attorney's office files felony complaint against Roy Waller, charging 12 counts of forcible sexual assault for two victims in 2006 caseRoy Waller arrested near UC Berkeley as he arrived to work------