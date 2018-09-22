Timeline of NorCal Rapist case

Police announced the arrest of 58-year-old Benicia resident Roy Charles Waller who is accused of being the NorCal Rapist. (Sacramento Police)

BERKELEY, Calif. (WPVI) --
The suspected NorCal Rapist, responsible for several rapes across Northern California, has been arrested, according to authorities.

The suspect started his crime spree in 1991 in Rohnert Park and continued in Sonoma, Vallejo, Martinez, Woodland, Chico, Davis and Sacramento, according to Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.

Roy Charles Waller is 58-years-old and had been living in Benicia. Police say he was arrested at his job at UC Berkeley on Thursday.

Here's a timeline of the NorCal Rapist case:

June 1991: Attack in Rohnert Park

December 1991: Attack in Sonoma

February 1992: Attack in Vallejo

October 31, 1996: Attack in Martinez

A Sacramento rape victim sacrificed her privacy in hopes it will help catch a sexual predator.

November 1996: Attack in Woodland

January 1997: Attack in Davis

July 1997: Attack in Chico. Butte County District Attorney says DNA in that case came from the victim stabbing the suspect in the arm.

July 2000: Attack in Davis

October 2006: Attack in Sacramento. Two roommates say the suspect tied them up in their home.

September 11, 2018: Suspect linked by DNA as a positive match for the DNA profile of the "NorCal Rapist" and linked directly to the 2006 sexual assault

September 18, 2018: Sacramento County District Attorney's office files felony complaint against Roy Waller, charging 12 counts of forcible sexual assault for two victims in 2006 case

September 20, 2018: Roy Waller arrested near UC Berkeley as he arrived to work

