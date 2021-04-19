Fox Chase Cancer Center's Liver Cancer Facebook Chat Replay

Fox Chase Cancer Center Facebook Live Chat Replay — Liver Cancer: Your Questions Answered
Liver cancer is a leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, accounting for more than 700,000 deaths each year. When it comes to this disease, many people have questions about risk factors, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship.
About the Physicians
Jason A. Castellanos, MD, MS
Assistant Professor, Department of Surgical Oncology
Dr. Jason Castellanos is a surgical oncologist with specialty training in both surgical oncology and hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery. At Fox Chase, he cares for individuals with benign, pre-cancerous, and malignant (cancerous) diseases of the liver, gallbladder, bile ducts, and pancreas (as well as cancers that have spread to the liver from the colon).
He completed medical school and a general surgery residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. During his residency, he also completed a two-year research fellowship studying therapeutic resistance in pancreatic cancer and spent an additional two years completing a Master of Science degree in biomedical informatics.His clinical training in complex general surgical oncology and hepatopancreaticobiliary surgery was completed at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Joshua E. Meyer, MD
Vice Chair, Translational Research, Department of Radiation Oncology
Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology
Dr. Joshua Meyer is a radiation oncologist who specializes in treating gastrointestinal cancers. Along with offering his patients the latest standard-of-care treatments for their disease, Dr. Meyer also offers access to Fox Chase's many cutting-edge clinical trials.
He received his medical degree from the University of Massachusetts Medical School and completed his residency at the Stich Radiation Center at Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Rishi Jain, MD, MS, DABOM
Assistant Professor, Department of Hematology/Oncology
Dr. Rishi Jain is a medical oncologist who specializes in treating cancers of the gastrointestinal tract, such as colorectal, esophageal, liver, gallbladder, pancreatic, and stomach cancers (as well as neuroendocrine tumors). He has a special research focus on the intersections between diet, nutrition, physical activity and cancer therapy, exploring questions about the importance of nutrition and its relationship with cancer.
He completed his medical degree at the University of Toledo College of Medicine, his residency at Montefiore Medical Center - Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and his fellowship in hematology/oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center. He also holds a master's degree in human nutrition from Columbia University.
Joseph N. Panaro, MD
Associate Professor, Department of Diagnostic Imaging, Section of Interventional Radiology
Dr. Joseph Panaro is an interventional radiologist at Fox Chase Cancer Center who specializes in the imaging and treatment of liver, bile duct and gallbladder cancers as well as neuroendocrine tumors. As an interventional radiologist, he uses advanced imaging techniques to visualize tumors while simultaneously treating them.
He completed his medical degree at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, his residency in radiology at Temple University Hospital, and his fellowship in interventional radiology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Fox Chase Cancer Center's Liver Cancer Facebook Chat Replay
