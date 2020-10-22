Should you skip your doctor's appointments during this pandemic? The answer is no, according to Capital Health's Endocrinologist - Dr. Sheri Gillis-Funderburk. Dr. Gillis-Funderburk and Anchor Alicia Vitarelli discuss the importance of staying healthy during this pandemic by building a plan for safe doctors visits, utilizing telemedicine and finding time for a self-care routine.
Anchor: Alicia Vitarelli
Guest: Dr. Sheri Gillis Funderburk
Endocrinologist, Capital Health
Topic: The importance of staying healthy during this pandemic
The importance of staying healthy during this pandemic
