The importance of staying healthy during this pandemic

The Inspiring Women Digital Series
By Niki Hawkins
Should you skip your doctor's appointments during this pandemic? The answer is no, according to Capital Health's Endocrinologist - Dr. Sheri Gillis-Funderburk. Dr. Gillis-Funderburk and Anchor Alicia Vitarelli discuss the importance of staying healthy during this pandemic by building a plan for safe doctors visits, utilizing telemedicine and finding time for a self-care routine.

Anchor: Alicia Vitarelli

Guest: Dr. Sheri Gillis Funderburk

Endocrinologist, Capital Health

Topic: The importance of staying healthy during this pandemic

