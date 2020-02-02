community journalist

Local 'miracle puppy' makes a comeback, invited to Puppy Bowl

By
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Linus was the lone survivor from his litter and abandoned by his mother. However, he has rebounded in a super fashion!

He and a few siblings were rescued by ACCT Philly and brought into the care of New Life Animal Rescue. The day he was born, he weighed only 4 ounces. He and his sister, Lucy, were treated with immense love and care. Sadly, only Linus survived.

Through the power of social media, a couple from Collegeville fell in love with Linus. Andrea and Howard Shinder were able to give Linus a forever home.

The Shinders tell us that Linus' breed is primarily a Pomeranian, but also has small percents of Yorkie, Chihuahua, and Mini Poodle.

Linus was soon headed to the Puppy Bowl, a program created by Animal Planet that mirrors the NFL's Super Bowl, albeit with rescue dogs. Friends and family are eager to tune in tomorrow, Sunday, February 2nd, to see Linus attempt to score a touchdown on the field.

Linus is not just a television star. On his instagram page, @Linustherescuepup, his fabulous photos garner the attention of dog lovers across the world.

When he's not in the spotlight, this rambunctious pup is playing with his new sister, Hazel. The Shinder family takes great joy in adopting dogs and making them feel loved at all times.

