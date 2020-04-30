South Jersey Quiz King moves weekly trivia nights online

Grasso has no audience at the pub during this era of social distancing. However, a large community of dedicated quizzo contestants were pining for more family fun. That's when he decided to take his game show to the internet.
On Wednesday and Sunday nights, The Quiz King can be found streaming on his Youtube Channel to a live audience of friends and family who equally miss the live entertainment atmosphere. Each night tackles a theme, such as "Disney Movies" or "Assassinations."
Some of Grasso's regulars have been following him for nearly a decade. And although his show has taken on a new form, they still never miss a week.
"It's really kept us in contact with teammates we play with each week," said dedicated follower Tom Messick. His name can be seen popping up in the live chat feed, where friends are eager to reconnect.
In reaction to the community's support, Grasso has expanded the show to include viewer photo submissions during the breaks. It delivers much-needed face time to now-distant friends and family in isolation.
Locals may recognize Grasso's voice from the streets of Philadelphia, where he introduces Mummers String Bands. The Merchantville native says he always dreamt of becoming a radio personality, and jokes that someone might "discover" him through his new internet show.
To tune in and join the community, visit his Youtube Channel.
