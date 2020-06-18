community journalist

WWII Veteran celebrates 100 years of family, faith, and a special talent

PITMAN, N.J. -- "Seems like a dream," said Joe Moffa Jr. on the morning of his 100th birthday.

With a smile beneath his mask, he waved to his daughter and granddaughter through the windows of United Methodist Communities assisted living home.

"He's got that fire in him but he's also such a loveable guy," said Alex Ottinger, Joe's granddaughter. The two developed a special bond several decades ago.

After the passing of his wife, Joe Moffa, in his seventies, picked up a paintbrush.

He almost instantly mastered oil painting gorgeous landscapes.

Ottinger, then in middle school, was also an artist. With inspiration from her grandfather, she would grow up to become an art teacher herself.

Joe doesn't paint much anymore, but his new passions at 100-years-old are cracking jokes, watching Philadelphia sports, and making his family and assisted living staff happy.

He was born in Paulsboro in 1920. He served in the United States Army during World War II, fighting in Normandy, Italy, Africa and beyond. Back in his new home in Gibbstown, he started a hardware store with his brother. A man of faith, he was an active member in the St. Michael's Club. He also enjoyed billiards, darts, and playing cards.

Joe was a founding member of the Paulsboro VFW and a life member at the Gibbstown VFW. His family says he is incredibly patriotic and loves his country.
"We're so blessed to have him with us and he's so inspirational with my children," said his daughter, Annette Ogle.

"It's been wonderful having him part of our life for all these years."

RELATED: Woman sends love to her father with window stickers in times of Coronavirus concerns

EMBED More News Videos

"Now it's our turn to make sure we keep them safe," said one woman who found a creative way to spend time with her father in his senior living home. Matteo Iadonisi reports.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalistartunited statesbirthday100 yearsmilitarygrandparentsinstagram storiesarmyfeel goodveteran
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
"Miss Jess" is bringing smiles to Philadelphia children with free toothbrushes
West Philadelphia slowly returning to normalcy after looting
12-year-old "Birthday Lawn Bandit" surprises kids in quarantine
Musicians call for justice with brass concert at Philadelphia Museum of Art
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly releases green phase plans; barbers, salons may open sooner
Budget deal cuts Philly police funding
Murphy says higher education can resume, malls can reopen
Facebook removes Trump ads for using hate group symbol
FBI: Etsy, LinkedIn used to make arrest in police car arson
Supreme Court blocks Pres. Trump from ending DACA
Montco commissioner becomes focus of dueling rallies
Show More
Hydrant gushing water for days turned off
Atlanta police insist they can still handle emergencies
Mrs. Butterworth's, Cream of Wheat changing amid racial protests
Tension continues over Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza
EPA drops regulation for contaminant harming babies' brains
More TOP STORIES News