Music world mourns loss of Rock n' Roll legend Tina Turner

The world of music has lost a legend on Wednesday.

The Queen of Rock n' Roll, Tina Turner has died.

She was known for her commanding voice and stage presence, but also for a life story filled with resilience and success.

Tina grew up in the rural town of Nutbush, Tennessee. She left home to perform with bandleader Ike Turner, who she later married.

Ike Turner was an abusive husband, so Tina left the marriage with next to nothing.

She was able to rebuild her career, and with the 1984 album "Private Dancer," she was on her way to becoming a superstar.

"You knew her story, you knew her struggle. But she also showed women and men how maybe you can be down in the valley but you can get back on the valley and get back up, and look good at the same time," said Philadelphia radio personality Patty Jackson.

Tina died at her home in Switzerland after a long illness.

She was 83 years old.