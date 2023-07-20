Michigan officer saves 2-year-old boy from near drowning

A Michigan police officer's body camera captured the moment he rushed to save a toddler's life after the child was found unresponsive in a pool.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. -- A Michigan police officer's body camera captured the moment he rushed to save a toddler's life after the child was found unresponsive in a pool.

The incident happened on Sunday, July 9. Police said the boy's family was hosting a pool party when the 2-year-old ended up at the bottom of the pool.

Soon after, the video footage shows the officer arriving on the scene, rushing toward the child.

He picks up the boy, flips him over and starts giving him back blows to help clear the child's airway.

"Then, the child starts crying, loud cries, which is an awesome sign for full lung capacity," said Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski during an interview with WXYZ-TV. "It's a tearjerker, it's emotional, and thank God the child made it. Just looking at the bodycam footage, you can tell the officer is not even thinking, its muscle memory."