tom hanks

Tom Hanks talks to Alicia Vitarelli about his latest film 'Finch'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tom Hanks talks about latest film 'Finch'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tom Hanks' latest film "Finch" leaves him stranded after surviving an apocalypse, with only his dog and a robot.

I had a chance to chat with Hanks about the film and how timely it all feels.

Although production wrapped before the pandemic, the premise does feel a little familiar.

It's a powerful, feel good story of one man's fight for survival, along with his dog and a robot named Jeff.

No stranger to playing alongside pets and objects, like say, a volleyball, Hanks says this was dream.

"I have to say as a selfish actor, and I am a selfish, competitive actor, when I read this and saw it was going to be me, a dog and a robot, I just thought, 'Okay, wow, that's gonna be a blast,'" he said.

"I knew it would be lonely sometimes, but if I can get in with that dog, it would be great. It was just him and me for the duration of the film and it was the high country I think about that dog almost every day to this day."

"Game of Thrones" director Miguel Sapochnik says Jeff, the robot, almost becomes like a son to Finch. And at the heart, this is a family film.

"The simplest thing that I could imagine is this idea that a father and a son go to see this movie and on the way home, they have a hug," said Sapochnick. "If that could happen, I think it will make a difference."

"Finch" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

For my full interviews with Tom Hanks and Miguel Sapochnik, head to our family of 6abc streaming apps on Roku, Fire or Apple TV.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttom hanksmoviesmovie premieredog
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOM HANKS
Why Tom Hanks turned down Jeff Bezos' offer to go to space
Tom Hanks crashes beachfront wedding
'The day everything changed:' 6abc documentary revisits March 11, 2020
Tom Hanks to host Biden Inauguration primetime TV special
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Man fatally hit by stray bullet inside home on Thanksgiving: Neighbors
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Show More
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
More TOP STORIES News