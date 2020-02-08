Firefighters battle Toms River fire, flames spread to 5 homes

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fire in Toms River, Ocean County destroyed one home and damaged four others.Firefighters responded to the unit block of 15th Street just before 11 p.m. Friday.Officials said strong winds fueled the flames and they spread to four neighboring homes, damaging the exteriors and melting the siding.The fire then went to a second alarm.More than 60 firefighters worked to get the fire under control.No injuries were reported.Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.