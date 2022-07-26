Tony Dow, best known for role as Wally Cleaver on 'Leave It to Beaver,' dies at 77

Tony Dow, the actor best known for his portrayal of Wally Cleaver on the beloved television sitcom "Leave It to Beaver" of the late 1950s and early '60s, died Tuesday, his management team announced. He was 77.

"The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us. From the warm reminiscences of Wally Cleaver to those of us fortunate enough to know him personally - thank you Tony," his friends and representatives, Frank Bilotta and Renee James, said in a statement. "And thank you for the reflections of a simpler time, the laughter, the friendship and for the feeling that you were a big brother to us all. We will miss you."

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Dow gained fame as a member of the "Leave It to Beaver" cast throughout its run from 1957 to 1963. He went on to appear in dozens of TV series and later became an accomplished artist and sculptor.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.